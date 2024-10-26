Eastern Bank Invests $105,000 in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,794,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,934,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,049,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 42,721 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 680,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 258,916 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 665,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 578,201 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 347,428 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

