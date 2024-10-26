Eastern Bank Takes $54,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 61.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Amphenol by 102.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 556.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 102.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Amphenol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,209,000. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

APH opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.51. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.