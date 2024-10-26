Eastern Bank Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $360.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $380.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

