Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM opened at $222.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day moving average of $205.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
