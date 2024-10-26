Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.41.

LLY opened at $892.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $920.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.96. The firm has a market cap of $848.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

