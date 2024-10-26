EMX Royalty FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for EMX Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of EMX Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

CVE:EMX opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.26 million, a P/E ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.22 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

In other news, Director David M. Cole purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00. In other news, Director David M. Cole bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$410,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$51,424.00. Insiders own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

