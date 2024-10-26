Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Energizer were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 14,545.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Energizer by 220.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Energizer by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of ENR opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

