Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $110.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. Enova International has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,898,033.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,898,033.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,917,483. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Enova International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

