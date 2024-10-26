Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $96.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Get Enova International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enova International

Enova International Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE ENVA opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,938.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,917,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Enova International by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Enova International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.