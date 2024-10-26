Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) & Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Financial Comparison

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Paymentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 10.36% -51.94% 12.29% Paymentus 4.63% 9.33% 7.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Etsy and Paymentus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 4 12 7 1 2.21 Paymentus 0 6 2 2 2.60

Volatility & Risk

Etsy presently has a consensus price target of $66.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.39%. Paymentus has a consensus price target of $20.31, indicating a potential downside of 17.19%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than Paymentus.

Etsy has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paymentus has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Etsy and Paymentus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.77 billion 2.05 $307.57 million $2.19 22.21 Paymentus $699.52 million 4.35 $22.32 million $0.23 106.65

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Paymentus. Etsy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paymentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Paymentus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Paymentus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats Paymentus on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides the Etsy Purchase Protection program that is designed to help buyers; the Etsy Share and Save program for sellers to save on Etsy fees for sales that drive to their Etsy shop from their own channels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

