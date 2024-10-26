Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) versus TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Head to Head Analysis

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 76.5% of TPG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TPG alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPG and Fifth Street Asset Management”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.39 billion 10.28 $80.09 million ($0.35) -192.37 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. TPG pays out -480.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

TPG has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TPG and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 7 6 0 2.46 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG presently has a consensus price target of $52.25, suggesting a potential downside of 22.40%. Given TPG’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 1.08% 24.27% 8.58% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TPG beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.