Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,565. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

