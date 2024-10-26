First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) PT Lowered to $20.00

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

FBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NYSE FBP opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $234.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $492,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,280.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,608.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,452 shares of company stock worth $699,566. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at $529,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5,054.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 166.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 222.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

