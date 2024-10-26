First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Holdings Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 10.43% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMNY opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

