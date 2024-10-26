Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $222.00 at Mizuho

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $222.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.38.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $199.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.37. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $204.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

