Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $227.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.38.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.37. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $204.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

