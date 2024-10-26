Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,861 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.31%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

