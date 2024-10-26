Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,640 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 289,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 235,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90,226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIV opened at $18.39 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $656.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.