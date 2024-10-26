Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BLV opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

