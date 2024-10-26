Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 304,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 119,178 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 51.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $255,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,793 shares of company stock valued at $405,439 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

