Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,908,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EMR opened at $108.15 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

