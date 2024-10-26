Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

