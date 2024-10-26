Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDIV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

EDIV opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $431.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

