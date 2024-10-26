Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $368,000 in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after buying an additional 438,704 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 326,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 174,064 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 568,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 142,419 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 230,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

