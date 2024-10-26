Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.18.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.