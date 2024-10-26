Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,285 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

