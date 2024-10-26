FY2025 EPS Estimate for BOK Financial Decreased by Analyst

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.71. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

BOK Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

BOKF opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,405,000 after buying an additional 125,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

