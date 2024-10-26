FY2025 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Increased by Analyst

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CXB. TD Securities cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.32.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

TSE:CXB opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.17. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.