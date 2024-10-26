FY2025 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Raised by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,862,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,526,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,950,000 after purchasing an additional 380,991 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,732 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

