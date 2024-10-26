FY2025 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment Boosted by Analyst

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$38.89 million during the quarter.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement
About Minto Apartment
Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.