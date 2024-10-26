FY2025 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment Boosted by Analyst

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$38.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

