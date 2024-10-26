FY2025 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Boosted by Cormark

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$528.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$526.10 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.14.

NPI opened at C$21.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

