FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp Raised by Analyst

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

BSRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

BSRR opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $408.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.89. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $85,814.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $343,729.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $710,142. 11.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.