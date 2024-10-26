FY2025 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Cut by B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE TECK opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.02. Teck Resources has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 77.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

