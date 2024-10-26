FY2025 EPS Forecast for Barrick Gold Increased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.77.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

In related news, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total transaction of C$3,409,485.40. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Andrew James Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$129,999.00. Also, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total transaction of C$3,409,485.40. Insiders sold a total of 235,334 shares of company stock worth $5,741,477 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.