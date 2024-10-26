Gatos Silver’s (GATO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of GATO stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,329,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

