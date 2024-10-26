Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSE GNRC opened at $164.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $176.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $98,282,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 25,311.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after acquiring an additional 266,026 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Generac by 831.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Generac by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

