Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $172.00 at Citigroup

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $128.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Generac stock opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.08. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $176.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

