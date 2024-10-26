GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) vs. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Head-To-Head Comparison

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) and InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeoVax Labs and InMed Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $300,677.00 15.89 -$25.97 million N/A N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals $4.60 million 0.97 -$7.68 million ($1.32) -0.25

InMed Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than GeoVax Labs.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 3 2 3.40 InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for GeoVax Labs and InMed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GeoVax Labs presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 511.92%. Given GeoVax Labs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeoVax Labs and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs N/A -852.60% -326.87% InMed Pharmaceuticals -166.94% -71.97% -59.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of GeoVax Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeoVax Labs beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company is developing GEO-CM04S1, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of preventive COVID-19; Gedeptin, a novel patented product/technology for the treatment of solid tumors, and Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and GEO-CM02, a pan-coronavirus vaccine. In addition, it is developing GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of GEO-ZM02, a vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Zika; GEO-MM02 treatment for malaria; other infectious disease vaccines for the treatment of fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, and Marburg; GEO-LM01 for the treatment of Lassa fever. It has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; U.S. Department of Defense; Emory University; and the Burnet Institute. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry. Its prescription-based products include rare cannabinoids and novel cannabinoid analogs for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical skin cream, completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. It also develops INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-900 for neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the company offers IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids; and cannabichromene, cannabicitran, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

