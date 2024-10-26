Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.
Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- About the Markup Calculator
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.