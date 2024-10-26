Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

