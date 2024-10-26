Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

