Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $91.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.