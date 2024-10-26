Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $229.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.09.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
