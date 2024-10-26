Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,983 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 280,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

