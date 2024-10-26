Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1,485.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOOG opened at $351.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $354.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
