Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1,485.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $351.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $354.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.