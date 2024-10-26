Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 261.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 122,709 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,887,000.

Shares of KIE opened at $56.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $790.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

