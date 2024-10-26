Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AUSF. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $614,000.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AUSF opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

