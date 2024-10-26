Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $218.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.37. Globant has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globant will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,510,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Globant by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

