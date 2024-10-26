Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ETCG opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $19.35.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile
