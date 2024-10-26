Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

GBX opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $19,820,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $8,126,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 112.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 115,421 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,594,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.